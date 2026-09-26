NOT GOING QUIETLY Trump Foe Fights Back With Defiant Speech The outgoing leader took exception to the suggestion that he does not love his country or the Smithsonian Institution. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Smithsonian Institution’s top official received a standing ovation after delivering a defiant address in response to President Donald Trump’s attacks.

Lonnie Bunch, the institution’s outgoing leader, said he loves the United States and the Smithsonian after Trump’s claims to the contrary, The Guardian reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The notion that somehow this museum or any part of the Smithsonian is done by people who don’t love America, don’t care about America, is unbelievably wrong,” he said.

Lonnie Bunch defied the president in a speech celebrating the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture’s 10th Anniversary. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Bunch, 73, who founded the African American History Museum and became the Smithsonian’s first Black leader in 2019, is stepping down at the end of the year. He made his remarks defying the president during a gala celebrating the 10th anniversary of that very museum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at the Smithsonian, writing on Truth Social that it was “OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been – Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

This summer, the White House released a 162-page report titled “Saving America’s Story,” which bizarrely accused the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History of becoming an “instrument” for “a radical activist cohort dedicated to reframing the American story to serve its ideological ends.”

Play Video

At the time, Bunch called out the report’s characterization in an internal email, telling staffers that “our work is driven by scholarship, accuracy, and an uncompromisinng commitment to tell the fullness of America’s story.”

In Bunch’s speech on Friday, he vouched for the museum’s future, calling it a “beacon of possibility” and a “place of resistance.”

“What I’m proudest of is that, though there’ll be pushes and attempts to try to do things, this museum will stand as long as there’s an America,” he said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register