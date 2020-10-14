Snack All You Want with 30% Off Frito Lay, Sun Chips, and More

30% off grocery products

Choose from over 150 items from top snacking brands like Frito Lay and Sun Chips while also washing it down with Gatoraid or Izze.

One of the things I miss the most about being in the office are the snacks. I had access to a plethora of crunchy, salty, sweet snacks to curb my 3:00pm slump. Working from home means I have to supply the snacks and it looks like Amazon read my mind. Right now, take 30% off of grocery items from brands like Frito Lay, Sun Chips, Skinny Pop, and more. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to raid my snack cabinet.

SkinnyPop Popped Popcorn Variety (Original & White Cheddar) Down from $20 Buy on Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping

Frito-Lay Party Mix Down from $17 Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

Keebler Variety Pack: Cheez-It, Mini Fudge Stripes Down from $19 Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping

Sunchips Multigrain Chips Variety Pack Down from $17 Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

