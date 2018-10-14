As promised by his expectedly problematic profile in The Hollywood Reporter, Alec Baldwin was back on Saturday Night Live this week, making his first appearance as President Donald Trump of the show’s 44th season.

We opened on the Oval Office meeting between Trump and Kanye West, played not by the rapper himself who served as the musical guest just two weeks earlier, but by relative newcomer Chris Redd.

It was hard for Redd to out-crazy the real Kanye, so instead most of the sketch’s jokes came from Trump’s inner monologue, courtesy of Baldwin.

“Oh, this guy might be cuckoo,” he thought to himself. “I was in the room with Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong Un and they made a lot more sense than him.” And then, “Wow, this guy can talk. He doesn't stop. He doesn't listen to anyone but himself, who does he remind me of?” As Kanye said he has a “big brain and the best words,” Trump realized, “Oh my god, he’s black me!”

“This could be good for me,” Trump added later. “This guy makes Brett Kavanaugh look calm and collected.” Out loud, he said, “Let's remember, the big lesson today, that black people love me.” Then in a meta acknowledgement of the moment from that THR interview that got the most attention, he added, “They love me way more than they love Alec Baldwin.”

“And now it's time for me to hug my new dad,” Kanye said, as Trump reminded himself not to check if his wallet was still there.

“I love you, Kanye. We have a lot more in common than people know,” Trump said with his arm around his new best friend. “We are both geniuses, we’re both married to beautiful women and we’ve both definitely been recorded saying the ‘N-word.”