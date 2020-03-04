‘SNL’ Cast Reportedly Fuming Over Candid Pete Davidson Interview

It looks like Pete Davidson’s recent, candid interview with Charlamagne tha God made waves over at Studio 8H. During the interview, Davidson said that he might be ready to quit Saturday Night Live, and that he’s tired of being the butt of so many jokes. Although he said he’d never ask his castmates to stop cracking jokes about him, he added, “But if I'm just fodder now... maybe I shouldn't be there.” Now, the tension only seems to be getting worse: Davidson reportedly skipped the SNL afterparty this week, where multiple cast members continued to fume about his interview.

Sources tell Page Six that after Davidson no-showed at this week’s afterparty, cast members Chris Redd, Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang “were still fuming,” in the tabloid’s words, over his interview with Charlamagne. “What he said during his interviews has made a lot of folks at NBC upset, and they don’t want to work with him,” a source said.

The source added that John Mulaney, who hosted this week and has emerged as a supportive friend for Davidson, pointed out at the party that “SNL can be very cutthroat sometimes. ... And while Pete is not doing himself any favors right now, the cast should take care of each other.”

A representative for SNL did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Davidson has spoken out before about the way he’s been bullied in the public sphere, even after opening up about his mental health struggles and thoughts of suicide.

During his interview with Charlamagne, Davidson complained about the volume of jokes SNL writes at his expense. “I’m like, cold open, political punchlines,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Weekend Update’ jokes.”

“When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Huh huh huh, Pete’s a fucking jerk face,’” Davidson added. “And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?’ ... I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really—if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

“They think I’m fucking dumb,” Davidson said. “I’m literally painted out to be this big dumb idiot.”