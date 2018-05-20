SNL Finale: De Niro’s Robert Mueller Confronts Baldwin’s Trump in ‘Sopranos’ Finale Parody

Two weeks ago, Saturday Night Live presented its most star-studded cold open maybe ever, boasting the likes of Alec Baldwin’s President Trump, Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen, Martin Short as Dr. Harold Bornstein, Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani, Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon’s Ivanka and Jared, and Stormy Daniels as… herself.

For this week’s season finale, SNL once again kicked things off with a bang.

It opened at Holsten’s Restaurant in Bloomfield, New Jersey, with Alec Baldwin’s Trump plopping into a booth before putting on Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” in a parody of The Sopranos’ series finale. He was soon joined by McKinnon’s Giuliani.

“Don’t worry, I told them that you were openly colluding with Russia but then I ended with, ‘So what!’” offered Giuliani of his wacky Fox News appearance(s).

Stiller’s Cohen followed. “They said I might get twenty years unless I give you up!” Cohen tells Trump. “Well, you can always come visit…”

“I would but… golf,” replies Trump.

“Anyway, you gotta focus on the good times. Isn’t that what you once told me, boss? That’s why you told me to keep a copy of that Russian pee tape,” added Cohen.

The president’s large adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, soon joined the group to toast “a great first year of the Russia investigation”—only to have their revelry interrupted by De Niro’s Robert Mueller entering and sitting in a corner booth.

Mueller approaches, makes eye contact with Trump—in true Meet the Parents fashion—and then the screen cuts to black.