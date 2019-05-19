The last time Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro sat down with “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost, she had what appeared to be multiple orgasms over the Mueller report. This time, she may have been even more fired up.

“Hello, I’m Judge Jeanine Pirro, and I just want to thank the brave sponsors who stuck with me despite accusations by the radical loony left,” the Fox News host began before responding to rumors that the network only kept her on after recent controversies because President Trump made a direct plea on her behalf.

“Yes! That’s because Donald Trump is a class act,” she said. “He is the Michael Jordan of presidents and the Wesley Snipes of taxes. He’s a wiz in the boardroom and sometimes whizzes a little in the bedroom.”

“Judge Jeanine, I hate to ask this, but have you been drinking?” Jost asked.

“Colin, I haven’t been drinking,” she replied, pulling out a martini. “I currently am drinking.”

For the rest of her appearance, Pirro repeatedly spit and spilled her drink all over Jost every time he shocked her with negative news about the president, like the fact that impeachment proceedings could start soon.

“Colin Jessica Jost, impeachment would be crazy!” she replied. “That is the last resort of the loopy loco left who hate this president and his thick mac daddy energy!”

When Michael Che handed her another drink, Pirro replied, “Thank you, Kenan.”