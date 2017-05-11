SNL Exposes Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ ‘Confident’ Lies

How does Sarah Huckabee Sanders manage to stand at her White House podium “day after day and maintain there’s no connection” between Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictments and President Donald Trump?

Aidy Bryant’s version of the press secretary answered that question during a Saturday Night Live skit by breaking into an elaborate music video riff on Demi Lovato’s “Confident.”

“This has nothing to do with the White House, OK?” she said. “And we barely even knew these guys. They were like interns or volunteers or carnies just making their way through town, one night only.”

And then, Huckabee Sanders sang, “I used to hold my freak back, now I’m letting go. I make my own choice. Bitch, I run this show. So leave the lights on. No, you can’t make me behave.”

In response to John Kelly’s Civil War “compromise” comments, she told reporters, “History is a bottle of moments that is filled with time and horses and the invention of the telephone, OK? But if you don’t like that, you have got to take it up with Father Time.”

And instead of calling every woman who has accused Trump of sexual misconduct a liar, she told an overly complicated riddle about 10 people trying to split the tab at a bar.

“What’s wrong with being, what’s wrong with being, what’s wrong with being confident?!”