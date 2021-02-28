SNL Gives Fox News Something to Love by Roasting Dr. Fauci and Andrew Cuomo

This past week, Fox News finally lost its collective mind over Saturday Night Live’s reluctance to parody Joe Biden the way the show hammered Donald Trump for the previous four years.

And while that trend continued on the latest episode, SNL did give any conservative viewers out there something to love by taking on not only Dr. Anthony Fauci but also a trio of Democratic governors in a cold open game show called “So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine.”

“The vaccine rollout is going strong, but it is also very confusing,” Kate McKinnon’s Fauci said at the top of the sketch. “Who can get it? How? When? Where is it? Do both doses go in the same arm or different arms or what? I don’t know!”

The convoluted game found regular Americans quizzing California’s Gavin Newsom, New York’s Andrew Cuomo and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer about whether they qualified for vaccinations.

“First, he’s hated by every single person in California except those 10 people he had dinner with in Napa that one time,” Fauci said, introducing Alex Moffat’s Newsom, who replied, “What can I say? I love dinner.”

Next up was Pete Davidson’s Cuomo, who, in Fauci’s words is “currently under fire for futzing with old dead people and also for the kind of sexual harassment allegations that make you go, ‘Yeah, I can see that.’”

“Yes, hello. Nice bodies, some of you,” Cuomo said. “I know, I’m in the friggin’ doghouse again. Remember when your favorite movie was my PowerPoints? Remember, ‘Today is Tuesday?’ When can we go back to that? I mean, come on!”

And then there was Cecily Strong’s Whitmer, who complained that while people yell at her fellow governors about their policies, “They yell at me, ‘Get her!’ But hey, that’s life.”

Of course, the sketch, which highlighted just how hard it can by for vulnerable Americans to figure out how and when they can get vaccinated against COVID-19, did feature one moment that will likely rub Fox News viewers the wrong way. That came when Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz returned fresh from his stand-up comedy performance at CPAC to share some new material.

“It is great to be back in New York City,” Cruz began. “I’m sorry, my arms are tired because I just flew back from Cancun, Mexico. But can you really blame a brother for wanting some sun?”

Then he threw out his new catchphrase for good measure: “Freedom!!!”

