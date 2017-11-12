SNL Goes After ‘Sex Monster’ and Former Writer Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. has hosted Saturday Night Live four times in the past five years. Alongside Robert Smigel, he spent years writing for the show’s “TV Funhouse” segment.

And this week, after admitting to masturbating in front of multiple women against their will, he became the butt of the joke on “Weekend Update.”

“It’s a good weekend to stay inside, since it’s 20 degrees out and everyone you’ve ever heard of is a sex monster,” Colin Jost said, as C.K.’s photo appeared on screen next to Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Alabama’s Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

“How are we still surprised that someone who puts up the Ten Commandments everywhere doesn’t actually follow them?” Jost asked of Moore. “What’s next? The guy who always jokes about masturbating wasn’t actually joking about masturbating?” referring to C.K.

After first avoiding the subject of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations, SNL tackled them a week later, arguing that he belongs in prison as opposed to sex rehab. But none of the several men who have been accused of misconduct in recent weeks have been as close to the SNL family as C.K., who has practically been a fixture on the show over the past few years.