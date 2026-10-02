READY FOR PRIMETIME ‘SNL’ Icon Teams With ‘Mad Men’ Creator for New TV Series The big-screen legend is taking on his first scripted live-action TV role nearly 50 years after his small-screen debut. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

Eddie Murphy has been a TV star, a movie star, a stand-up legend, and an Emmy winner. But somehow, he’s never starred in a scripted live-action TV series. Until now. Murphy is set to star in The Chairman, a drama series in development at Peacock from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner. Weiner is writing, directing, and executive producing the series, with Murphy also on board as an executive producer. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. Murphy first became a TV sensation on Saturday Night Live, joining the cast in 1980 at 19. He later created—but did not appear in—the short-lived sitcom The Royal Family and lent his voice to the animated series The PJs. His career has largely unfolded on the big screen with enormous hits such as Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and Shrek. He also earned an Oscar nomination for his dramatic turn in Dreamgirls. Now Murphy gets to add another medium to his résumé, with Weiner—one of television’s most acclaimed creators—at the helm.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register