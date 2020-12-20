SNL Introduces Its New Joe Biden After Jim Carrey’s Exit

With Jim Carrey (mercifully) deciding to step aside as President-elect Joe Biden, Saturday Night Live wasted no time introducing his successor on the show’s final episode of 2020.

“I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let COVID spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines,” Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence said at the top of the cold open sketch. He assured the American people that the shot is “completely safe and harmless, and that’s why President Trump refuses to take it or talk about it.”

After he tried to get the doctor to inject the vaccine in his rear, Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris joined him on stage. “How did you even get into the White House?” Pence asked.

“I won more votes,” she replied to cheers. When he started to question the results of the election, she slapped him in the face.

Then came the moment of truth when Harris introduced the president-elect and an actual SNL cast member used a cane to walk out before dropping it Willy Wonka-style to make a somersault entrance. Yes, the job has been handed to Alex Moffat, perhaps best known for his always hilarious Eric Trump impression.

When Pence noted that he looked “different,” Moffat’s Biden explained, “Yep. I’m like Colonel Sanders. Every time you see me, I’m a different guy. There’s a good chance that by this time next year, I’m going to be Mario Lopez. Now, where the vaccines at?”

“I just want to let the American people know one thing. You’re about to have a real leader again. You’re going to have the best cabinet in the history of American politics,” Biden promised.

“And I will make sure that Joe never specifies what he means by diverse,” Harris added. “That is my Christmas present to you, America.” When Biden started talking about Kwanzaa, she quickly ushered him off the stage.

So far at least, it wasn’t the funniest impression of all time, but it was definitely less unnecessarily manic than Carrey’s and has a ton of potential over the next four years.

