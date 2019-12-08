Saturday Night Live opened this week’s show by taking on the hot-mic moment that rocked the international community and sent President Trump sulking home from Britain. “Some dismissed it as petty high school gossip,” a voiceover said, “but you should have seen what happened in the NATO cafeteria.”

With that, Jimmy Fallon as Justin Trudeau, Paul Rudd as Emmanuel Macron and James Corden as Boris Johnson strolled onto the stage and declared themselves the “bad boys” of NATO.

“Look! Quiet, it’s Trump,” Macron said as Alec Baldwin entered the scene. “Did you see him speak for 45 minutes the other day? It was just supposed to be a photo.”

“Well if I looked like him, I’d try to distract the photographer, too,” Trudeau joked.

“Yeah, he’s not good looking like us three,” Johnson added, laughing.

When Trump tried to sit down with them, they told him the seat was taken and made him sit with the “foreign guy” from Latvia.

Later, the trio invited Kate McKinnon’s Angela Merkel to sit at the “cool kids’ table and Johnson put an “Impeach Me” sign on Trump’s back. “You know, you guys really are jerks,” Trump told them. “You’re all two-faced, and I’m not getting impeached. It’s all a sham.”

In the end, the whole thing was revealed to be a public service announcement from Cecily Strong’s Melania Trump.

“Bullying is a serious problem, especially against President Trump,” she said. It’s not nice. He would never do to you. So please, European leaders, be best.”

“And I’d also like to tell you about Peloton,” Melania added. “Are you scared? Why not imagine biking away from it all on Peloton. Merry Christmas to me.”