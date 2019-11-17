SNL: Jon Hamm’s Bill Taylor Brings ‘Pizzazz’ to Impeachment Hearings

NBC’s Saturday Night Live took a barely veiled shot at NBC News in the first moments of its cold open sketch this week when a C-SPAN voiceover noted that “some people” felt the first impeachment hearings were “lacking in pizzazz.”

With that in mind, the show presented a soap opera version of the proceedings called “Days of Our Impeachment.”

And they found the perfect leading man in Jon Hamm, who took on the role of Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor. “I don’t just kiss and tell,” he declared. “I kiss and tell and I take notes.”

The overly dramatic theatrics played out over Maria Yovanovich’s testimony and a new “bombshell revelation” from Taylor. “There was a second phone call!” he told the committee before he was interrupted by a confused Rudy Giuliani and a defiant Mitch McConnell, who prematurely acquitted the president.

Later, as in all the best soap operas, Kyle Mooney’s Gordon Sondland explained that he only reversed his testimony on the quid pro quo because he had amnesia. By the time Pete Davidson showed up as Michael Avenatti and Hamm’s Taylor started making out with “telenovela star” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the sketch had fully gone off the rails.