SNL Nails Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Hateful and Psychotic’ Conspiracies

After an extended six-week break, Saturday Night Live returned to a new Trump-free reality this weekend. And with Alec Baldwin and the show’s new President Joe Biden nowhere to be seen, Cecily Strong stepped in to follow up her instantly iconic performance as Rudy Giuliani’s star witness Mellissa Carone by debuting her Marjorie Taylor Greene impression.

The QAnon congresswoman was the first guest on a Kate McKinnon-hosted talk show called “What Still Works?” that examined what aspects of the United States are still functional after the former president nearly left America in ruins.

Representing the “government,” Greene offered McKinnon a gun from her purse before laying out some of more unhinged conspiracy theories. “First off, I believe the Parkland shooting was a hoax, the teachers were actors and the children were dolls,” she began. “I believe 9/11 was a hoax. Did anyone actually see it happen? I’ve also told my supporters that they should physically murder Nancy Pelosi. She’s this lady I work with.”

“Oh, and this is a new one that just came out,” she continued. “I think that the California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers.”

“And those are real things you believe and tell other people about?” McKinnon asked, drawing attention to the fact that SNL’s writers did not need to write any jokes to heighten her insanity. “And you’re a U.S. representative? You represent the U.S.? People can Google you and it will say she’s a real member of the U.S. government?”

“That might not be the first thing that comes up, but yeah,” Greene replied. When McKinnon asked how her colleagues reacted when they “found all about all these hateful and psychotic things you said,” she answered, “I was promoted to the education committee.”

From there, McKinnon was joined by a series of guests, including Pete Davidson as the GameStop CEO and Kenan Thompson as a vaccinated O.J. Simpson before host John Krasinski popped in early as a Super Bowl-bound Tom Brady.

“I’ll be rooting for you, Tom Brady,” McKinnon said. “Because you’re the only goddamn thing this country can still rely on. And it’s not like you’re a weird Trump guy or anything, right?”

“Thanks for having me,” he replied.

