You knew it was coming. The firing of President Trump’s long-suffering attorney general meant the return of Kate McKinnon’s Forrest Gump-inspired Jeff Sessions impression on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The cold open began at the Department of Justice, where Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders found Sessions hiding under his desk to surprise his successor.

“I don't understand how Mr. Trump could replace me with Matt Whitaker,” McKinnon’s Sessions lamented. “He's just a shady business man with no experience who’s blindly loyal to Donald Trump. OK, hearing it out loud, that makes sense.”

Packing up his office, Sessions picked up his “trusty bible,” noting, “I justified a lot of bad things with this book.” Putting away his copy of Bob Woodward’s Fear, he added, “In chapter 26, the president calls me ‘mentally retarded.’”

Over the course of the sketch, Sessions was visited by SNL’s Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, but the president himself never showed up to say goodbye. In Alec Baldwin’s absence, Sessions sang a cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You” in his honor before he was visited by an even more special guest: Robert De Niro as Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Relax Jeff, I just came to say thanks for all of your help with the investigation,” De Niro’s Mueller told him. When Sessions asked what he did, the special counsel replied, “More than you'll ever know.”