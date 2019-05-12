This weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open brought three GOP senators together on Meet the Press to demonstrate just how far the Republican Party will go to defend President Donald Trump.

One by one, Beck Bennett’s Mitch McConnell, Cecily Strong’s Susan Collins and Kate McKinnon’s Lindsey Graham each proved that no matter what Trump does, they will never quit him.

“Chuck, listen, when you have a president who's a financial genius and a business Jesus like Donald Trump, you've just got to trust him,” Graham told Kyle Mooney’s Chuck Todd. “This man has lost 100 times more money than I've ever made.” Asked to explain his “complete 180 on the president,” Graham added, “I am a man of convictions and principles. Unless you can help me and then it's new Lindsey, who dis?”

As for Collins, she said she would “be the first to admit that some of the things this administration is doing makes we want to shake my head vigorously and wag my finger once—perhaps twice.”

From there, Todd played a game of “what would it take” for the president to lose their support, laying out a series of increasingly outrageous hypothetical that they deftly dismissed as no big deal.

For instance, if Robert Mueller were to testify before Congress that he believes Trump obstructed justice, Collins said she would “have to write a strongly worded email and send it straight to my draft folder.” Lindsey Graham even found a way to forgive Trump is he revealed he was a secret Muslim.

“Who are we kidding?” McConnell asked finally. “We'll always be ride or die bitches.”