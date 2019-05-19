He hadn’t been seen on the show for nearly two months, but Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump just had to show up to the Saturday Night Live season finale this week.

Speaking from his Oval Office set, President Trump boasted about his many achievements and predicted that he’s on “cruise control to a second term and there’s nothing the Democrats in Congress can do about it.”

And with that, he broke into a full-on parody of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” with Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Kanye West (Chris Redd) and more.

“He’s a loose cannon rippin’ up the laws of society,” Sanders sang. “You can’t subpoena him, he’s gonna obstruct.”

“But they call him Mr. Bad Advice, cause he listens to the Fox News guys,” Melania added before Pence chimed in with: “I want to make a super-straight man out of you!”

Later, Kenan Thompson’s Clarence Thomas showed up to sing, “The Supreme Court’s ready for a fight on abortion. We got the votes now, women are screwed!” and Kate McKinnon’s Wilbur Ross broke out an epic guitar solo.

The inevitable celebrity cameo came in the form of Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller, who interrupted the celebration to deliver a “very important” message to the American people. But before he could get it out, Trump stood in front of him and shouted, “No collusion! No obstruction. So don’t stop me now…”

“Guys, it’s been fun,” Trump concluded. “I don’t know what’s next for me, but I wouldn’t be Donald Trump if I didn’t say, tune in next season to see who lives and who dies.”

The real President Trump has spent an inordinate amount of time attacking SNL on Twitter, but in the end this seemed like a sketch he might just like.