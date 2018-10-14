Seth Meyers was so excited to be back behind the Weekend Update desk Saturday night that he literally kissed it.

The Late Night host reprised his “Really!?!” segment with successors Colin Jost and Michael Che, this time sounding off on President Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Kanye West.

“Really?! Don’t you have better things to do? And by the way, when I say that, I’m really not sure which of you I’m talking to,” Meyers began. “The only place those two should meet is in group. It should be in the basement of a church and a dude with an earring and a leather bracelet should be saying, ‘I’m so glad you both decided to come back.’”

“And really, you could tell a lot by how each of them prepared for the meeting,” Jost added. “Kanye prepared by learning every fact in the world backwards, while Trump prepared by clearing his desk of any valuables.”

Informing the audience that he negotiated four “N-words” in his contract for this season—“that’s true”—Michael Che asked, “How much money does this nigga owe in taxes?”

Displaying a photo of Kanye hugging Trump, Meyers said, “It is so rare that you can see black people and white supremacists betrayed in the exact same moment.”

“You know, for an egomaniac, Kanye talks a lot about Trump,” he continued. “The fact that he wore a Trump hat to meet him is so thirsty. I mean, I didn’t wear Yeezys when I met Kanye because I didn’t want to look desperate… and no one would sell me Yeezys.”

Jost ended the segment by explaining that Kanye “wants to be Trump’s famous friend because Obama called him a ‘jackass’ and if the president of the United States called you jackass, you know who you would like? The next president.”

“So in a way, Obama is to blame for all of this, the same way Seth is to blame for making fun of Trump so much that he decided to become president,” he added, calling out Meyers for his White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech, which may have helped inspire Trump’s presidential run.

“Wait, really?” Meyers asked. “People really think that?”