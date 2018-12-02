Colin Jost and Michael turned serious at the end of this week’s “Weekend Update” to speak about the death of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday night and was famously portrayed by Dana Carvey on on Saturday Night Live during his four years in office.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends,” Che said.

“That's right,” Jost added. “President Bush was famously a very warm and gracious man who always understood the power in being able to laugh at yourself.”

With that, they aired a brief montage of Carvey’s appearances as Bush, culminating with the time the real Bush joined him in a split screen to comically complain about the impression.

“I'm watching you do your impression of me, and I got to say, it's nothing like me,” Bush told Carvey. “Bears no resemblance. It's bad, it's bad!” As Carvey protested, he added, “It's totally exaggerated, not me. Those crazy hand gestures, pointing thing. I don't do 'em. And also ‘Na ga da’? Never said it. In all my years of government service, I never once said ‘Na ga da.’”

Not only did Bush Sr. agree to appear on SNL, he also invited Carvey to perform his impression at his final White House Christmas party in 1992. By contrast, President Trump has openly attacked Alec Baldwin for impersonating him and refused to participate in the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner lest he have to face jokes at his expense.

“It was an honor and a privilege to know and spend time with George H.W. Bush for over 25 years,” Carvey said in a statement on Saturday. “When I think of those times what I remember most is how hard we would laugh. I will miss my friend.”