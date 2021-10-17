What started as a seemingly generic country music video parody turned into a full-on Squid Game parody during this week’s Saturday Night Live, complete with spoilers for anyone who has yet to catch up with Netflix’s most popular series ever.

Pete Davidson and host Rami Malek were singing a ballad about their bad luck and crippling debts—set to the tune of Branchez & Big Wet’s “Turn Up On the Weekend”—when things took a sharp turn. “Yes I’m broke and it’s a damn shame,” Davidson sang. “Guess I gotta play the Squid Game.”

“Weird cards, pink guards, locked us in a big room,” Malek added as the pre-taped sketch moved into a convincingly accurate recreation of the show’s set. Later, he crooned, “45 billion won, that’s a whole lot of money. At least I think it is... I’m confused by the currency.”

By the end of the song, Davidson’s comically dyed red hair was more or less giving away the end of the series. “Gonna live my life better now, I’ve grown in so many ways,” he sang. “Then one day I got bored, and I took all my money, and I bet it on the Jets… Going back to the Squid Game, I’m terrible with money.”

The unlikely bromance continued later in the show when Davidson and Malek played each other in one of SNL’s famous game show sketches that is little more than an excuse for cast members to show off their best celebrity impressions.

