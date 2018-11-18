This time last year, Steve Carell told The Daily Beast that he has no interest in reviving his character of Michael Scott in a reboot of The Office. “I just don’t think it’s a great idea,” he said at the time. “People who love the show love it because of what it was. And if you try to bring it back, it won’t be that.”

But even if Carell thinks the fans will be “disappointed” by a return to Dunder Mifflin, they keep demanding it, as he demonstrated in his monologue as host of Saturday Night Live this week.

What began as a question from a “random” audience member ultimately turned into a full-on Office reunion as one cast member after the next stood up to urge Carell to take the easy paycheck and give the people what they want.

“People would really love to see an Office reboot,” Ellie Kemper said. “Because I need that money! Let's get that money, Steve!” When he declined, she replied, “You’re a jerk.”

Next up was Ed Helms, who told Carell, “I just don't think you understand how much money we're talking about. Like you wouldn't have to do all of those sad movies anymore.”

Finally, Jenna Fischer rose from her seat and asked the host, “Steve, do you remember the last words that Pam secretly whispered to Michael as she left for Denver? She said, ‘Steve, don't be dick, do the reboot.’”

Surrounded by his fellow cast members on stage, Carell said, “Feels like everybody wants this to happen. Do you guys want to see an Office reboot?” When the cheers died down, he added, “All right, I'm proud to announce officially that… we have a great show tonight!”

So, yeah, he’s still not doing it.