If you thought Saturday Night Live’s political sketches with Alec Baldwin were getting a bit tired, wait until you see the ones without him.

After a big season premiere episode last week, SNL returned this week with Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence, Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani and Aidy Bryant’s Bill Barr all meeting to figure out how to deal with the whole impeachment thing. Baldwin’s Trump was nowhere to be seen. As Pence put it, he “has more important things to deal with—he's meeting with an alligator breeder about filling the moat at the border.”

They were soon joined by Mike Pompeo, played the night’s first big guest star, Matthew Broderick, who attempted to channel some of his Ferris Bueller energy but did not seem to be impersonating the secretary of state in any meaningful way.

“Listen, guys, we're going to be just fine,” Giuliani said. “We need to close ranks, you know? Like the mafia.”

“Uh, yeah, except the mafia was like, smart,” Pompeo replied. “They didn't go on Fox News and tell people the crimes before they did them.” On his way out of the room, he added, “Hey, impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around, you might miss it.”

Later, Giuliani returned from his latest Fox News appearance still wearing his stage makeup—as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. “I killed on Hannity,” he said.

“Did you say killed?” Pence asked warily.

“That's right, and I'll kill again!” the maniacal Giuliani added.