It was only a matter of time before Saturday Night Live’s resident chameleon, Kate McKinnon, debuted a killer Greta Thunberg impersonation. And what better week than one where, after being named TIME’s Person of the Year, the 16-year-old climate change activist was publicly mocked on Twitter (naturally) by 73-year-old President Trump,

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” Trump tweeted of the teenager. “Chill Greta, Chill!”

The online communiqué was particularly rich, given that the president has absolutely zero “chill,” his favorite movie is Bloodsport, and his wife allegedly spearheads an anti-cyberbullying campaign.

Anyway, McKinnon’s Thunberg entered the fray during SNL’s cold open. After a mash-up of three families arguing about politics at their holiday dinner tables, Aidy Bryant’s snowman remarked, “They live in states where their votes don’t matter…they’ll debate the issues all year long, but then it all comes down to a thousand people in Wisconsin who won’t even think about the election until the morning of. And that’s the magic of the Electoral College!” she offered.

Enter McKinnon’s Thunberg, in her signature hoodie: “My name is Greta Thunberg, and I also have a Christmas message: in ten years, this snowman won’t exist! Her home will be a puddle! Santa, reindeer, the North Pole, all of it—gone! The ice caps will melt and the elves will drown!”

After Bryant’s snowman told her to, well, chill, Thunberg issued a warning to Trump: “So merry-maybe-our-last-Christmas to all. And Donald Trump: step to me and I’ll come at you like a plastic straw comes at a turtle. I can’t believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man, but grow up.”