SNL’s Hillary Clinton and Jackie O Advise Melania Trump on Cheating Husbands

Cecily Strong’s Melania Trump got a very special visitor on Saturday Night Live this week: Jackie Kennedy.

Yes, after once again showing off her epic rap skills, Natalie Portman reprised her Oscar-nominated role from 2016’s Jackie.

“Come on, Melania, practice your happy face,” Melania said into the mirror on the night of Trump’s State of the Union address. “Oh, I don’t belong as first lady,” she added. “I wish I could talk to someone who’s been through this whole mess before.”

With that, Portman’s first lady appeared from a cloud of smoke. “Hello, Melania, it is me, Jackie Kennedy,” she said. “I have come to you in your hour of need, because I know how trying being first lady can be.” She continued, “All first ladies have a platform. Yours is bullying, mine was little hats.”

When Kennedy told her how much good she could do given her high approval rating, Melania replied, “People like me, because they’re like, ‘That lady look how I feel.’” Kennedy pointed out that her husband also cheated on her, with Marilyn Monroe, to which Melania said, “Oh, please! She was in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Donald’s girl was in Guys Like It Shaved. No first lady has ever been more humiliated than me.”

On that line, Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton emerged from a spinning bookcase, laughing as she told Melania how she survived being first lady: “You just tell yourself it will all be worth it when you’re president.”

“Look, Melania, I feel your pain, but you married him,” Clinton said. “Like America, you had a choice. So don’t choose to eat 7/11 sushi and then come to me saying, ‘Uh-oh, something’s wrong!’”

Later, Leslie Jones appeared as Michelle Obama to deliver some advice of her own. “Look, Barack and I have a perfect relationship,” she said. “It’s like The Notebook, but black and rich.”

When Clinton told her that wasn’t helpful, she added, “Whatever, my arms rule, I love vegetables and I can be president whenever I want.”