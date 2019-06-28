SNL’s Kate McKinnon Debuts Spot-On Marianne Williamson Impression

“Gosh, I wish there was an SNL show this week,” Kate McKinnon told Seth Meyers during his special post-debate live episode Thursday night.

As soon as Democratic long-shot candidate Marianne Williamson opened her mouth on the debate stage in Miami, commentators on Twitter started to fantasize about McKinnon’s potential SNL impression. But as Meyers acknowledged, “She might not make it to the fall.”

Fortunately, McKinnon, who was watching the debate in the Late Night writers room, already had a spot-on impression to share with the world during the final hours when it would still be relevant.

“I’ve heard a lot of plans here tonight, and if we think plans are going to beat Donald Trump, we’ve got another thing coming,” McKinnon, said staring deeply into the camera as she nailed Williamson’s unique cadence. “My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it. My plan is to harness the energy of babies to finally put a man on the moon.”

“And I said to the President of New Zealand, I said, ‘Girlfriend, you are so on,” she continued, repeating a real quote from the candidate. “And I would say to Donald Trump, ‘Boyfriend, you chill.’ Thank you.”

McKinnon also took the opportunity to weigh in on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s performance the previous night, telling Meyers she “looked like a girl on her wedding day when everyone who ever bullied her was getting a divorce.”

“I got a plan for my fight and a fight for my plan!” she exclaimed as Warren.