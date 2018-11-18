Two weeks ago, Saturday Night Live kicked things off with a sketch featuring Kate McKinnon’s Laura Ingraham losing her mind over the migrant caravan inching its way toward the U.S.-Mexico border—and included a dig at its own Donald Trump, aka Alec Baldwin, over his recent parking-lot-brawl arrest.

On tonight’s SNL, McKinnon’s unhinged Fox News host welcomed her equally wacky colleague, Judge Jeanine Pirro, onto the program to rant about imaginary instances of “voter fraud,” before thanking her “few remaining sponsors,” including FASHIONCatheters and Reverend Whitaker’s Home Dog Baptism Kit—a nod to all the sponsors that left her show after she mocked a teenage school-shooting survivor.

After Judge Jeanine, Ingraham welcomed a guest who’s been under “intense scrutiny for letting Russians use his website to spread lies”—none other than Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The New York Times broke the news this week that Facebook had hired a shady GOP opposition-research firm to “link the anti-Facebook movement to prominent liberal donor George Soros and claim that some criticism against the tech giant was anti-Semitic.”

When SNL’s Ingraham asked Zuckerberg about the ugly campaign, Zuck feigned ignorance. “The idea that we knowingly employed a horrible company makes me laugh,” he offered, before emitting a creepy laugh. He later added, “I think the problem is, when I do bad things, I get money!”

Then, Ingraham addressed the Democrats’ midterm elections wins, welcoming Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) to the program, played by Leslie Jones, who’s challenging Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House.

“Nancy Pelosi is tainted,” she said. “For years, the GOP has used her name against us. But Republicans can never find a way to make fun of me, a middle-aged black woman named ‘Fudge.’

After comparing Pelosi to the geriatric villain in The Nun, Ingraham asked Rep. Fudge if Pelosi would “really give up the chance to be Speaker of the House.”

Then, Rep. Fudge went off: “This bitch is so old, when she was born the doctor said, ‘It’s the first girl!’ She just calls ‘The Old Testament’ the ‘Testament.’ She’s so old, her birthstone is ‘Rosetta’… But to be serious for a moment, the reason I should be Speaker is that I can help mobilize the black vote.”

This prompted an alarm to blare, because the phrase “mobilize the black vote” sent off Fox News’ “the country is changing alarms.”