The fourth episode of Saturday Night Live’s 44th season, featuring host Jonah Hill and musical guest Maggie Rogers, kicked things off with a cold open sans Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump—owing to the fact that Baldwin was arrested yesterday after wrestling with a man over a parking spot outside of his Manhattan apartment.

So instead we were presented with The Ingraham Angle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s pro-Trump program, as it whipped up hysteria over the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico.

“Tonight we’re live from the Arizona border where a vicious caravan of dozens—maybe millions—of illegal immigrants is heading straight for you and your grandchildren. And that is not fearmongering, that is just the truth,” said Kate McKinnon’s Ingraham. “President Trump has sent thousands of troops to the border to stop the caravan. Of course, the liberal media is trying to label President Trump a racist—but except for his words and actions throughout his life, how is he racist?”

She added, “All of a sudden the word ‘nationalist’ is bad, the word ‘white’ is bad, the words ‘white nationalist’ are bad!”

Ingraham then welcomed onto the show fellow Fox News paranoiac Jeanine Pirro (played by Cecily Strong), who was equally fired up about the caravan. “I haven’t just heard about [the caravan], I’ve seen it with my own eyes. Take a look at this footage of the caravan from earlier today,” said Pirro, before throwing to footage of shoppers rioting on Black Friday. “It’s got Guatemalans, Mexicans, ISIS, the Menendez brothers, the 1990 Detroit Pistons, Thanos and several Babadooks.”

“What will happen when they get here?” asked Ingraham, feigning fright.

“We’re in trouble, Laura. Just look at this footage of the caravan crossing into Mexico,” offered Pirro, followed by a clip of zombies climbing a wall in the film World War Z.

The host then thanked her few remaining sponsors—the ones that didn’t leave after she mocked a Parkland school shooting victim—including White Castle, exclaiming, “A castle for whites? Yes please!”

After a bit from Kenan Thompson’s Sheriff David Clarke, Ingraham cut to a new segment called “Fox News Tips for Black and Hispanic Voters” that included: “Never Vote on Tuesdays,” D really means Republican, and other voter suppression tips.

McKinnon’s Ingraham ended things with a dig at Baldwin. “When we come back, an update from disgraced former actor Alec Baldwin—seen here molesting a young Boy Scout,” she announced, as a photo of Baldwin’s Scoutmaster and Adam Sandler’s Canteen Boy flashed on the screen.