Democrats are riding high after the events of the past week. Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che are here to bring them down a notch.

“It's pretty clear that Trump has not figured out how to deal with Nancy Pelosi yet,” Jost said at the top of “Weekend Update” the night after the president finally caved on his shutdown. “Usually, when a woman is giving him too much trouble, he just gives her $130,000 to shut up.”

From there, the SNL anchor played a series of clips in which Trump promised supporters a “big, fat, beautiful wall” or “whatever you want to call it.” In response, Jost said, “Honestly, at this point I'd just like to call it quits.”

Michael Che even was less excited about what could be a short-lived end to the shutdown standoff.

“On Friday, President Trump temporarily reopened the government. And I know liberals are tweeting out, ‘Trump caved! Trump caved!’” Che said. “But y'all gotta calm down. Stop gloating. You didn't win anything yet. The man is still one tweet away from declaring a state of emergency and bringing back slavery.”

“You’ve got to act like he’s still crazy,” Che continued, suggesting that we all start training the president like you would a dog: “With constant positive reinforcement.”

“Maybe instead,” he said, “every time he does something you like, tweet out, ‘Who's a good boy?’”