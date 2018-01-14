SNL’s Michael Che Sounds Off on Trump’s ‘Sh*thole Countries’ Comment

Last fall, Michael Che unloaded on Donald Trump for deciding to attack San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz out of nowhere in the midst of a humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico. Now that the president has written off Haiti, El Salvador and several African nations as “shitole countries,” he’s at it again.

But this time, at least, he’s no longer surprised.

“Can I be honest?” Che asked on SNL’s “Weekend Update” Saturday night. “When someone asked me, “Did you hear what Donald Trump said about Haiti and Africa?’ I was like, ‘Oh, boy. did it start with an ‘n?’" When he finally heard what Trump had said, his reaction was, “That’s it?”

“I have said that about countries for not having a CVS,” Che continued. “Here’s the thing: my job is to make jokes about the news. But Trump saying something racist isn’t exactly news. It’d be news if Trump said, ‘You know what we need more of in this country? Haitians.’”

“And by the way, he’s not the only one that thinks like that,” he said. “I’ve lived in this country my entire life and I’ve been asked to go back to Africa several times. And it’s never been because they thought I would enjoy it there.”

Finally, Che asked the president, “You do realize how rich these places are in resources, right?. I mean, they’ve just been robbed and exploited for centuries by Western powers. So calling it a ‘shithole’ is like telling the kid you molested, ‘Boy, did you grow up weird.’”