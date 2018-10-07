Someone had to address it. Immediately following last week’s Saturday Night Live season premiere, musical guest Kanye West delivered a pro-Trump rant with the entire cast awkwardly standing behind him on the Studio 8H stage.

Appearing on “Weekend Update” this week, cast member Pete Davidson said that a lot of people thought Michael Che “should be the one to talk about Kanye, but we discussed it, you know, because Che is black, but I’m crazy and we both know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now.”

“So speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here,” Davidson said. “And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern.”

Davidson recounted how uncomfortable it was for the cast to stand behind West, who was wearing his “Make America Great Again” hat, as he complained about the Democrats’ plan to “take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare” and said, “if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Regarding the “stupid” MAGA hat, Davidson said, “He started by saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it. He wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I suggested that, you know, it might upset some people, like, your wife or every black person ever.”

“You know how wrong about politics you have to be for me to notice?” Davidson asked. “Kanye is a genius, but like a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear his opinion about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”

Davidson then advised West to stop bragging about how he’s off his meds and “take ‘em,” adding, “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass, OK?” He ended the segment by donning a red hat of his own that read: “Make Kanye 2006 Again.”