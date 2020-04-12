SNL’s Trump Celebrates America: ‘Number One in the World for Coronavirus’

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump did not make his typical appearance in Saturday Night Live’s cold open from home this week. But he did do a Fox & Friends-style call-in during which he repeatedly attacked anchor Colin Jost and Michael Che for asking “nasty questions” about his coronavirus response.

“I'm happy to report, Colin, that America is now number one in the world for coronavirus,” Trump said. When Jost said he seemed “almost excited about it,” the president added, “Well, my approval rating is up, my TV ratings are through the roof and every night at 7 p.m. all of New York claps and cheers for the great job I’m doing.”

“Yeah, I don’t know if that’s for you, man,” Che replied before asking Trump what his latest advice for Americans is, “because it seems to be changing every 24 hours.”

“That's a nasty question, you're very nasty,” Trump said. “I've been consistent all along. I’ve always said it was a giant hoax that we should take seriously. Even though it was invented by the Democrats. Impeachment part two. Everyone needs to wash their hands, or not.” He then advised Americans to listen to the “experts”: Sean Hannity, Jared Kushner and the MyPillow guy.

Asked why he has stopped calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus,” Trump explained, “I had to turn down the ethnic slurs after I discovered that everything we need to survive the virus is made in China.”

Finally, Trump delivered this inspiring message to the nation: “In times like this, we need to come together as one nation because no matter our differences, all Americans can agree on one thing. Carole Baskin definitely fed her husband to those tigers.”

He signed off by saying, “All the absentee ballots are covered in coronavirus. Happy Easter, everybody!”

