After a lackluster cold open centered on Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren, a lazy bit with McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway and the Baghdadi raid’s hero dog mocking President Trump, and several sketches of the great Kristen Stewart doing her damnedest to elevate some seriously subpar writing, “Weekend Update” returned on Saturday Night Live.

And this week, co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che took a break from cracking transphobic jokes to focus on Trump’s decision to move from New York City to Florida, where he’ll pay even less taxes than he already does.

“Donald Trump announced that he is changing his permanent residence from New York to Florida, because you know what they say: if you can’t drain the swamp, move to it,” said Colin Jost. “I gotta say, it’s such a genius troll move that Trump raised taxes for New Yorkers and then left New York. It’s like ripping one in an elevator, then pressing all the buttons and running out.”

“Trump also said he’s leaving New York because local politicians have been treating him very badly—especially one New York politician who has been actively destroying his life,” he added, before throwing to a picture of Rudy Giuliani.

Next came Che: “I don’t blame Trump for moving. He got booed today in New York at the UFC fight, he got booed in D.C. at the World Series, now he’s moving to Florida so he can probably get booed at Disney World. He gets booed everywhere he’s ever lived. I mean, even Cosby can still play Philly.”