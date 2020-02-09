“President Trump was acquitted in a Senate trial this week and Democrats are calling it a cover-up,” Colin Jost said at the top of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” this week. “But does this look like a guy who can pull off a cover-up?”

With that line, the show displayed the viral photo of President Trump with his hair blown back, revealing a dramatic orange tan line across his forehead.

“Oh my god, it's like the day at the nursing home when they let the residents put their own make-up on,” Jost joked.

In response to a barrage of memes and jokes about the photo on Saturday, Trump tweeted, “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!”

“President Trump then spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast and held up a headline about his acquittal—I assume to prove that prayers don't work,” Jost continued. “Then he went and attacked Mitt Romney, a devout Mormon who voted to convict him. Trump said, ‘I don't like people who use their faith as a justification for doing what they know is wrong,’ at which point even the leaders of the National Prayer Breakfast were like, ‘Jesus Christ, dude.’”

Next up, Michael Che introduced Trump’s impeachment victory speech at the White House before instead showing footage of O.J. Simpson’s acquittal. “The audience for Trump's speech consisted of his legal team and Republican lawmakers,” Che added. “Because I guess that circle ain't going to jerk itself.”

Later, Che brought up the “touching moment” from Trump’s State of the Union address when he awarded Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “And then immediately after the speech in a more touching moment, Rush traded the medal for a bottle of Oxy,” he joked before adding, “Now, look, say what you want about Rush Limbaugh…”

When he declined to finish the sentence, Jost asked, “Oh, that was it?”

“That’s it,” Che replied.

