SNL’s Weekend Update Unloads on Andrew Cuomo Over COVID ‘Cover-Up’

This week’s Saturday Night Live opened with Aidy Bryant—sporting braids and unfortunate facial hair, while balancing rollaway luggage and a pina colada—mocking Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for jetting off to Cancun while his home state of Texas is in the throes of a crisis that has left millions without power and dozens dead.

Later in the night, the “Weekend Update” team of Colin Jost and Michael Che continued to pile on Cruz.

“Well, if you hate Ted Cruz, this was a pretty fun week. And if you like Ted Cruz, you’re Ted Cruz,” cracked Jost, further describing how his “face is slowly being reclaimed by nature.” Then Che chimed in: “Cruz would’ve returned from Mexico even sooner but it took him like forty minutes to get out of a hammock.”

But Che reserved his most stinging barbs for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who’s gotten into hot water recently for covering up the nursing home death tolls due to COVID—which were astronomical in the first place because he decided, in all his wisdom, to place those infected with COVID back into nursing homes—as well as the revelation that Cuomo had allegedly attempted to strong-arm New York Assemblyman Ron Kim into issuing a statement covering up for the nursing-home scandal, with Kim accusing Cuomo of telling him he would feel his “wrath” and “destroy me” if he didn’t comply with the governor’s demands.

“New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who looks like all three Goodfellas at once, said he hopes to legalize marijuana next month. Cuomo is hoping marijuana will provide New Yorkers a safe, effective way to forget about the nursing-home stuff,” cracked Che.

And he wasn’t done. “Researchers studying the remains of a woolly mammoth have uncovered the world’s oldest DNA sequence,” said Che later on. “In fact, it’s so old Andrew Cuomo is covering up its death.”