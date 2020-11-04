So We Didn’t Humiliate Trump. It’s Still Not Over.

Let’s face it, this was not the night we were hoping for. But let’s keep focus here. This isn’t about our hopes, our feelings, our betting pools, or our desire to see Donald Trump humiliated.

That was my desire. I wanted to see Florida turn blue hard and early and make this thing not even close.

Well, it didn’t happen. But my dream Election Night isn’t what matters at the end of the day. What matters is 270 electoral votes. That’s the rule. That doesn’t mean you should really get 335 to put an exclamation point on it, or you need 285 just to be safe. You need 270, period. And the truth is that still, awful as Tuesday night was, Biden is closer to 270 than Trump is.