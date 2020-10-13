Make Your Own Seltzer with a Prime Day-Discounted SodaSteam

Give yourself or someone else the gift of at-home bubbly water, no cans needed.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Photo Illustration by Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

These days, a SodaStream may as well be a permanent fixture in my apartment. Seltzer has had a massive resurgence and now’s the time to save on buying 12-packs of La Croix and just make your own. This SodaStream comes with a CO2 cylinder that can carbonate up to 60 liters of water. Just push down on the lever to your desired bubbliness.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit

Buy on Amazon$48

