Solving the Riddle of What to Drink on Thanksgiving

Get in the Thanksgiving spirit by listening to a special holiday edition of the podcast Life Behind Bars. Hosts Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich try to solve the age-old problem of what beverages go best with turkey, stuffing, and the rest of the traditional meal. They also discuss what the Pilgrims actually drank at the first Thanksgiving in 1621 and what they plan on serving their friends and family this year. Whether you’re a guest or are hosting the meal, you’ll want to listen to this episode.

Download and listen on iTunes.

Listen on Soundcloud:

Life Behind Bars features The Daily Beast’s Half Full editor Noah Rothbaum and its senior drinks columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders of all time and how they changed what the world drinks.

Edited by Alex Skjong