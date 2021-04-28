Sons Forced to Carry Dead Mom 300 Miles Across India on Their Motorbike

The sons of a mother in her fifties who died of COVID-19 while trying to find a hospital bed were forced to wedge her between them and drive her some 300 miles to be buried, according to media accounts in India.

A heart-wrenching video of the men stopped by a police officer has gone viral, and underscores the human tragedy that seems to have no end in the world’s second most populous nation.

The incident happened in Andhra Pradesh, and the men chose to drive their mother on their motorbike when there was no ambulance available to take her body home to her village.

The woman became gravely ill, prompting her sons to take her in an autorickshaw to a local doctor, who diagnosed her and said she needed a CT scan to ascertain the severity of her breathing difficulties. Before they could find her a hospital bed, she died.

After her death, the autorickshaw driver forced her and her sons out of his vehicle, forcing them to act. A local police officer stopped them to question who the obviously incapacitated woman wedged between them was. In the video, he is visibly shaken as they tell him the story.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist who has been tweeting some of the worst stories out of India, recounted the horror in a series of tweets.

In one, he writes, “So I’ve held off posting this video for half a day—been discussing this story with my Indian friends and verifying it. But it’s very much real,” he said. “To be clear—I do **not** enjoy these heartbreaking stories. But the world needs to stand witness to these stories of suffering. As an epidemiologist, I know that COVID data and numbers only go so far—it can’t connect well with people. We need to motivate to care for others.”