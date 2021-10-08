This Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Is at Its Best Price Ever

TVs can be such a personal choice. The size, the brand, the capabilities — all of these can really define how you like to watch TV. Finding the best one for your viewing preferences can be a journey, but if there was ever a TV that had all in one package, it's this Sony BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. What's even better is it's down to the best price it's ever been (under $3,000) during Amazon's Epic Daily Deals.

Sony A80J 77" BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Shop at Amazon $

There's some much packed into this TV, it's hard to even know where to start. The Cognitive Processor XR provides intense color saturation, even with pure blacks, paired with XR OLED contrast. It has Google TV integration, so you can easily browse thousands of TV shows and movies spread across multiple streaming platforms. It features the Bravia Game Mode to help get the best playing and viewing experience when gaming. And lastly, it's Alexa-enabled, so you could practically toss out your remote control.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.