Save Up to 20% on a Sony 4K TV for Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY 2020

You won’t be able to take your eyes off your new Sony TV.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

I’ve been watching more TV these days, and have personally been waiting for Black Friday to make an upgrade. Sony makes some of the best 4K TVs out there, without a doubt. Not only do they have real world detail and texture, they also have advanced color technology that will allow you to feel like you’re a part of whatever you’re watching. That all adds up to a more immersive, enjoyable experience. These TVs are up to 20% off for Black Friday, so why wait? Your home entertainment system never looked so good.

Sony X800H 55-Inch TV

Down From $800

Buy at Amazon$698

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sony X800H 65-Inch TV

Down From $1000

Buy at Amazon$798

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sony X800H 85-Inch TV

Down From $2000

Buy at Amazon$1698

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sony X800H 85-Inch TV

Down From $2000

Buy at Amazon$1698

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.