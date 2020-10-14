Listen: These Sony Earbuds are 26% Off for Prime Day

These noise cancelling, sweat resistant earbuds are the one thing standing between you and your next workout.

Whether you’re working out or just walking around, a good pair of earbuds is an essential. Sony makes an exceptional pair—theirs are sweat-resistant, sit firmly yet comfortably in the ear, and are great for taking phone calls, too. They have 9 hours of battery life, too, so you never have to go without them.

Sony WF-SP800N Wireless Earbuds

26% Off

Buy on Amazon$148

Free Shipping | Free Returns

