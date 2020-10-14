Sony Headphones Are On Sale and You Get a $25 Gift Card With Purchase

- Take $75 a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones and score a $25 Amazon Gift Card
- These headphones are some of the best noise cancellers out there, and well, we don’t have to tell you what to do with the $25 gift card.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
They cancel noise, and sure they sound great, but what makes these Sony headphones essential is easy: they can seamlessly switch between Bluetooth devices, whereas other headphones get lost in the dust. And as if taking $75 off of them for Prime Day wasn’t enough, they’re also throwing in a $25 Amazon Gift Card with purchase.
Sony WH-1000xM4 Headphones + $25 Amazon Gift Card
Down From $373
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.