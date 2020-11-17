Hear That? Our Favorite Headphones Are on Sale Right Now

Sony’s Noise Cancelling headphones are the most wearable, most pairable, and most noise reducing headphones out there.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

If you’ve been working at home or really, doing anything at home, you might be getting a little frustrated with those around you at this point. My main tip—a good pair of noise cancelling headphones that drown out practically everything. Whether you have an old pair you want to replace, or have been searching for that perfect one, you’re in luck. Our favorite noise cancelling headphones from Sony are 20% off on Amazon right now.

Sony WH1000XM4

Down From $350

Buy at Amazon$278

Free Shipping | Free Returns

