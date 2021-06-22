One of Our Favorite Bluetooth Speakers Is 21% Off

Sony SRS-XB43 Bluetooth Speaker, 21% Off

After trying this speaker, I wasn’t sure what was better, a real life concert, or just hanging out in my backyard, listening to music come out of this.

Whether you’re hanging out in your backyard or in a park, you need a good Bluetooth speaker. Well, Sony has just the one and it’s on sale for Prime Day. This speaker doesn’t just boast awesome sound quality, it also provides a little light show to spice things up. Plus, the sound is an air-filled, 3D one, worth getting lost in, time after time.

