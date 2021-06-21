Save 31% on the TV of Your Dreams This Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2021

You won’t be able to take your eyes off your new Sony TV.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

I’ve been watching more TV these days, and have personally been waiting for Prime Day to make an upgrade. Sony makes some of the best 4K TVs out there, without a doubt. Not only do they have real world detail and texture, they also have advanced color technology that will allow you to feel like you’re a part of whatever you’re watching. That all adds up to a more immersive, enjoyable experience. These TVs are up to 31% off for Prime Day, so why wait? Your home entertainment system never looked so good.

Sony X900H 85-inch 4K TV

31% Off

Shop at Amazon$

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.