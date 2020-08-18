Working From Home? These Brand New Sony Headphones Are Best in Class at Drowning Out Your Surroundings

If I had to pick the most essential thing that has helped me get through this work from home daydream, it’d be my noise cancelling headphones by a long shot. I used to own the Sony WH-1000XM3’s, which are a great pair of headphones. Not only are they sleek, equipped with smart capabilities, they also sound excellent. Throughout my time using them, I only had one complaint: switching between Bluetooth devices was near impossible. Thankfully, Sony fixed that, and plenty more, in the newest generation of their top of the line noise cancellers.

The WH-1000XM4’s look almost identical to the 3’s, but there are a variety of small tweaks that help it stand out from its predecessor. The new headphones come equipped with digital noise cancellation that uses microphones to isolate sounds and in turn drown them out, allowing for a more powerful noise cancelling. There is also the option for ambient sound control, which allows essential sounds through, like transport announcements. The right earcup is equipped with all the touch controls you could need, and the foamed urethane ear cups are designed to maximize comfort while minimizing weight..

There are two absolutely groundbreaking improvements, though, that make the latest generation exceptional. The first is that when you’re on a call or a Zoom, you won’t sound like you’re underwater or a hundred yards away from the phone thanks to a subtle but necessary microphone upgrade. The second improvement is the ability to pair to multiple devices simultaneously, and to transition between them seamlessly and easily.

And that’s what makes them the perfect headphone for back to school and working from home. Now, you can listen to your music on your phone, and then press a single button to switch to that Zoom call. And of course, it’ll all sound amazing, too.

