Get Prepared for Fall and Winter With Up to 50% Off Sorel Boots, Heels, and More at Nordstrom Rack

Summer may still be making us sweat and dream about being at the beach, but fall will come quickly behind it. And after fall comes the wet, dreary days of winter, so you’d better be prepared. If you haven’t thought about what your winter gear is since last year, now’s your chance for an upgrade that will make a difference to your overall winter experience. Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 50% off dozens of Sorel styles right now.

Choose from the classic Tofino II Boot, that has a faux fur trim to keep the cold out and a waterproof exterior to keep the wet out. It’s on sale for $100 (41% off) and will take you through the winter with ease. Or you could try the fashion-forward (but still waterproof) Margo Lace-Up Boot. It’s made from waterproof full-grain leather and has an EVA memory footbed for added cushion. Grab it now for $100 (50% off). But if you’re not ready to give up those open-toed options, there are a bunch of sandals, like the best-selling Nadia Heeled Sandal for $97 (25% off), also on sale.

