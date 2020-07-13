Sorry, Donald, but Home-Schooling Is Our Near-Term Reality

Hillary Clinton was right about one thing. It really does take a village to raise a child. I learned this lesson last spring, as I dove headfirst into serious homeschooling when the world shut down and the schools closed.

Others may have flirted with homeschooling—I asked it to the prom. Not only did my kids’ grades improve, so did my knowledge (and appreciation for our educators). But trust me. It wasn’t easy. At times, I felt like the resident idiot in our home-school village.

The good news for many of us is that the American Academy of Pediatrics wants kids back in school this fall. So does President Donald Trump, who has already threatened to cut off federal aid to non-compliant schools. “Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning,” Trump tweeted on Friday.