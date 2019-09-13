Sorry, Kate and Meghan. Sophie Wessex Is the True Royal Power Player

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

One day in May 1999 the front cover of the U.K.’s biggest daily tabloid, The Sun, featured a blurry photo of Prince Edward’s fiancée, Sophie Rhys-Jones, having her shirt pulled up by a male colleague to show her naked nipple.

Sophie appeared to be grinning, but even by the outrageously sexist, victim-blaming, woman-shaming, privacy-invading culture of the tabloid media at the time, it was clear The Sun had overstepped the mark to a shocking degree.