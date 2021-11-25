Take $600 Off Soul Cycle's Coveted At-Home Bike For Black Friday

If switching over to a “new year, new me” mode immediately following the holiday season, you’re not alone. It’s become a tradition on January 1st to toss leftover seasonal treats, consume more water than wine and eggnog, and commit to a new workout routine. But exercise equipment isn’t cheap, which is why SoulCycle’s Black Friday Sale is one you don’t want to miss. That, and it’s the biggest holiday promotion SoulCycle’s ever launched to date.

Now through Christmas Eve, you can score a SoulCycle At-Home Bike for only $1,900 when you use the promo code HOLIDAY2021 on equinoxplus.com. That’s $600 less than its original retail price of $2,500. It’s the perfect gift for the fitness junkie or enthusiastic cyclist on your list, but we’d highly recommend considering splurging on the stationary bike for yourself.

Soul Cycle At-Home Bike Down from $2,500 Buy at Equinox $ 1900

